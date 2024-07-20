16 Dead Due To Chandipura Virus, 50 Cases Reported: Gujarat Minister

Many districts in Gujarat have reported suspected cases of Chandipura virus (Representational)

On the rising cases of Chandipura virus, Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said that 50 cases of Chandipura virus have been reported in the entire state and 16 people have lost their lives.

Rushikesh Patel said, "14 cases of Chandipura virus have been reported in Himmatpur, out of which seven patients have been admitted. Three cases of Chandipura virus have come from other states. 50 cases of Chandipura virus have been reported in the entire state and 16 people have lost their lives."

He further said that information regarding this has been passed in every village and Community Health Centers and the Chief Minister has conducted meetings with collectors, Chief District Health Officer (CDHO) and medical colleges.

He further said, "In Gujarat, symptoms of Chandipura virus were found in kids which has caused some scare. Seven cases were sent to Pune for lab testing, out of which only one case of Chandipura virus has been found. Only Chandipura virus is not responsible for all the symptoms such as swelling and diarrhoea. This can also be due to encephalitis. Important information regarding the virus has been circulated in the entire state."

Earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the situation in the state amid the Chandipura virus and took stock of the measures taken to control the epidemic.

Gujarat Health Minister Rishikesh Patel and other senior officials also participated in the meeting, the Information Department of Gujarat stated.

CM Patel interacted with the State Municipal Commissioners, District Collectors, District Development Officers as well as Chief District Health Officers, via video conferencing to get the details of their district performance.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to run the campaign of spraying Malathion powder in the districts to prevent the disease. He also asked the officials to ensure immediate, intensive treatment is provided to patients in case of any kind of fever.

Gujarat Health Minister, Hrishikesh Patel, also suggested measures to be taken in rural areas by grassroots level workers like Asha worker sisters, Anganwadi worker sisters and nurse sisters to prevent this epidemic.

Many districts in Gujarat have reported suspected cases of Chandipura virus infection.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)