150-Kilometre March In Gujarat For Mahatma Gandhi's Birth Anniversary

The march will be organised as part of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary celebrations.

A 150 kilometre-long 'padyatra' (march) will be organised in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district for a week starting on Tuesday, as part of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary celebrations. As many as 150 people will be part of the walk.

The 'padyatra' will pass through 'buniyadi shalas', schools founded on Gandhian principles and 150 different programmes will be organised en route, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday.

The 'yatra' will connect 150 villages and will include 150 prominent Gandhi followers, he added.

Mansukh Mandaviya added that the march will also incorporate 14 public gatherings which will be addressed by ministers, social activists and journalists. He added that the purpose of the yatra was to acquaint the young generation with Mahatma Gandhi's ideology.