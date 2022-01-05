150 Jharkhand Cops, Including Top Officers, Test Covid Positive: Official

35 cops are down with Covid at the premises of Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police. (Representational)

Amid a spurt in Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand, about 150 police personnel including DG and ADG rank officers have been inflicted with coronavirus, an official said on Wednesday.

"While 98 were found Covid-19 positive on Tuesday, about 50 others were affected by the disease today," a senior official told news agency PTI.

Director general, additional director general, inspector general and superintendent of police rank IPS officers are among those who tested positive, the official who did not wish to be quoted said.

Altogether 35 personnel are down with the virus at the premises of the Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police alone.

