UP Teen Thrown Off Terrace For Resisting Harassment, 3 Arrested: Police

The 3 men named by the 15-year-old girl and her family in their complaint have been arrested (File)

A 15-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district, 300 km from Lucknow, was assaulted and thrown off the terrace of a building by three neighbours who harassed her, the police said today. The incident took place when she was returning home on Friday.

The teenager has suffered serious injuries and has been admitted to the Azamgarh District Hospital, where she is being treated. Her condition is reportedly critical. Her attackers have been arrested.

The incident was first reported to the police on October 23.

According to the initial complaint filed by the girl's family, the three accused dragged her to the terrace of a building and threw her off the roof after she fought them. "The girl has said she was also beaten up by the accused persons," police officer Sushil Dhule said.

"The police have filed a case of assault and molestation based on the girl's statement in which she has identified all three men by name. The girl's family lodged a complaint and we have filed a case. All the three accused have been arrested," Mr Dhule said.

The police have said more charges may be added to the case based on the girl's medical report.

The incident comes amid multiple reports of crimes against women in Uttar Pradesh and opposition allegations that the Yogi Adityanath-led government has failed to ensure women's safety.

The state government has been widely criticised for its handling of the murder and alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old woman in Hathras district. The case led to massive outrage and is currently being probed by the CBI under intense national glare.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the cases of violence against women be tried in fast-track courts and crimes against minors to be tried under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.