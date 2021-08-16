15-Year-Old Rape Survivor Gives Birth To Stillborn In UP; Accused Held

The accused raped the minor multiple times, her father has alleged. (Representational)

A 15-year-old girl, who was raped multiple times by a man, gave birth to his dead child, police said today, adding that the accused has been detained.

Rajkaran Naiyar, Superintendent of Police of Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, said the accused has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for raping the minor on multiple occasions.

The girl gave birth to a dead child on July 27, her father said in the complaint.

The accused used to rape her in absence of her parents and threatened the girl with dire consequences if she told anyone about it, the complaint said.

The accused has been detained and a probe is on, the SP said.