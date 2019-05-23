15 Weapons Recovered As Police Bust Terrorist Hideout In Rajouri

The police eventually recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the hideout

In a significant anti-terror operation, the police on Wednesday bust a major terrorist hideout in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered 15 weapons including three AK-47 and one AK-56 rifles from there.

Acting on a tip of existence of a terrorist hideout in Chatyari forest area of Rajouri, the police launched a search operation deploying several police teams, which cordoned off the entire jungle and conducted an extensive physical search across it through the entire day, said Rajouri's Senior superintendent of police Yougal Manhas.

Following the search, a terrorist hideout was spotted, he said, adding the police eventually recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from it.

The SSP said recoveries from the hideout include one AK-56 automatic assault rifle, three AK-47 automatic assault rifles, 11 pistols, eight magazines of AK rifles, 21 pistol magazines and two magazines of modified pistols, besides 606 rounds of AK-47 rifles and 36 of pistols.

Mr Manhas further said it appears the terrorists had stored the arms and ammunition in the underground hideout with an aim to use the same to carry major terror strikes but their plot has been foiled.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Rajouri police station and investigation taken up.

