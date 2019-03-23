15-Month-Old Boy Rescued After Massive 48-Hour Operation In Haryana

After his rescue, the boy was taken to Agroha Medical College for a medical checkup.

A 15-month-old boy was rescued on Friday after a massive 48-hour long operation conducted jointly by the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), District Administration and the support of villagers in Haryana's Hisar district.

Nadeem fell into 54-feet deep borewell on Wednesday when he was playing. A rescue operation for the boy was launched soon after.

Nadeem's activities were monitored by the district administration during the rescue operation using a night vision camera. Oxygen was also supplied to child using an oxygen pipe and lights were also dropped in the borewell so that the boy could see. In efforts to keep the boy alive, biscuits were also passed to the child.

Seven JCB, eight tractors and Army vehicles were used to dig a tunnel running parallel to the borewell, through which Nadeem was safely evacuated. Over 300 villagers also contributed in the rescue of the boy.

Two ambulances were also deployed near the borewell in case of an emergency.

Deputy Commissioner, Hisar, Ashok Kumar Meena appreciated the Indian Army, NDRF, various departments and the villagers for the success of the rescue operation and congratulated them.

After his rescue, the boy was taken to Agroha Medical College for a medical checkup.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.