14-Year-Old Killed In Leopard Attack In UP's Bahraich

A 14-year-old boy died in a leopard attack in Somaigaurhi village of Katarniaghat Wildlife Division of the district, officials said on Saturday.

The boy Arvind Kumar was attacked by the leopard around 7 pm on Friday when he went with his family to guard the maize field, said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Katarniaghat Wildlife Division B Shivshankar.

The leopard left the teen and went towards the forest when the family members and villagers present nearby surrounded the leopard, he added.

The boy was rushed to a nearby government hospital, where he was declared dead.

The DFO said the post-mortem examination is underway and financial assistance will be provided to the family after legal formalities are completed.

Since April, there has been three deaths, including two children, related to human-wildlife conflict in Katarniaghat, said Shivshankar.

After the death of the two children in Dharmapur forest, three leopards have been rescued by setting up cages, he added.

The DFO said the department is very sensitive about the incident of Friday evening.

"We have made preparations to catch the leopard that attacked by setting up three cages around the village with the area being monitored 24 hours a day in three shifts of 8 hours each," he said.

