2 Cousins Among 3 Accused For Raping 14-Year-Old In Madhya Pradesh

"The three accused minors, two of whom are her cousins," police said (Representational)

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three minor boys, two of whom are her cousins, in Khajuraho, about 40 km from Chhatarpur, police said today.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDPO), Khajuraho, Irshad Mansuri said.

"The three accused, in the age group of 14-16 years, two of whom are her cousins, raped the minor girl," the officer said.

"One of the accused entered the girl's aunt's house, where she was staying, and lured her outside. Then they raped her at a deserted area," he said.

The girl was living with her aunt as her father, a construction labourer, had gone to Delhi in connection with some work, Mr Mansuri said.

The SDPO said that a case was registered under Section 376 D (where a woman is raped by one or more persons constituting a group) of the Indian Penal Code.

They have been also arrested under relevant provision of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Mr Mansuri said.

The girl is undergoing a medical test. The three boys are at large, he said.