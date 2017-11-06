13-Year-Old Boy Sexually Assaulted, Face Smashed. Accused Admits To Killing Him

A 13-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a man from his village, who strangled him to death and smashed his face with a stone in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha. After dumping his body near a river, he went home and slept off. The boy's body was pulled out of the sludge a day later. After his arrest, the accused admitted to committing the crime, according to the police.24-year-old Jagdish was known to the boy and both belonged to Bishanpur village, about 60 km from state capital Bhopal. On Friday, he saw the boy bathing near a hand-pump and suggested that he accompanied him to a nearby river. The man then assaulted him, choked him to death and dumped his body along the banks.In the evening, after hours of search, the boy's parents feared for his safety. They approached the police and filed a missing person report. Next morning, the police found his body near the river. The postmortem report confirmed sexual assault.Earlier on Friday, the boy's cousin had him seen with the accused. He informed the police, who then arrested Jagdish."Jagdish has confessed to assaulting and killing the boy. A case has been registered," investigating officer Birendra Sen said.