13-Year-Old Arnav Sivram Becomes One Of The Youngest To Learn 17 Computer Languages

Arnav Sivram from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, has become one of the youngest people to have learnt 17 computer languages at the age of 13.

Speaking to ANI, Sivram revealed that he started learning computers when he was in class 4th. “I have learnt 17 programming languages including Java and Python,” the 13-year-old added.

Further, Sivram claimed, “I am one of the youngest children to have learnt 17 computer languages at the age of 13.” He also went on to say that he plans to create Artificial Intelligence for auto-pilot in India with low investment.

Internet users lauded the 13-year-old for his achievement. One user wrote, “Amazing. That hunger for learning is what leads to success.” Another said, “You have bright future congrats.” A third user simply called Sivram “extraordinary”.

Computer programming languages include Java, Python, C++, and Dart among others. Java is a programming language and computing platform which provides a reliable platform upon which many services and applications are built. Python is also a programming language that lets you work more quickly and integrate your systems more effectively.

