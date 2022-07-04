Harsh Goenka Posts Photo Of 'World's Costliest Mango': All You Need To Know

The Miyazaki mango is ruby-coloured and grown primarily in Japan.

It's the season of mangoes and industrialist Harsh Goenka has posted a photo of one of the costliest varieties of the fruit. It shows Miyazaki, a mango variety grown primarily in Japan. The crop is very rare in India and those who grow it have to make elaborate security arrangements. Like the one highlighted by Mr Goenka in his tweet.

"The unusual ruby-coloured Japanese breed of mango, Miyazaki is said to be world's costliest mango, sold at Rs 2.7 lakh per kg. Parihar a farmer in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh has hired three security guards and 6 dogs to secure the two trees," the RPG Group Chairman said in his tweet.

It is one of the costliest fruits in the whole world. Last year, the price of the not-so-"aam" (not-so-common) fruit went up to Rs 2.70 lakh per kilogram.

According to a report in news agency ANI, Mr Parihar got the sapling of Miyazaki from a man during a train journey. The couple had no idea that the tree would bear ruby-coloured Japanese mangoes.

Miyazaki mangoes are often referred to as "Eggs of Sunshine" (Taiyo-no-Tamago in Japanese) due to their shape and flaming red colour.

Miyazaki mangoes get their name from the city in Japan where they are grown. On average, one mango weighs about 350 grams. Rich in antioxidants, beta-carotene and folic acid, the mangoes are grown during the peak harvest season between April and August.

The Miyazaki is a type of "irwin" mango which is different from the yellow "pelican mango" widely grown in Southeast Asia, according to the Japanese trade promotion centre.

Miyazaki's mangoes are shipped all over Japan, and their production volume is second in Japan after Okinawa.

Local news reports say that the production of mangoes started in Miyazaki in late 70s and early 80s. The city's warm weather, long hours of sunlight and abundant rain made it possible for the farmers in Miyazaki to go for mango farming, the reports said. It is now the dominant produce here.