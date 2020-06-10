13 Monkeys Found Dead In Reservoir In Assam: Officials

The monkeys were found in a reservoir of the Katirail water supply plant. (Representational)

Thirteen monkeys were found dead in a reservoir in Cachar district of Assam.

They were found dead in Katirail water supply plant of Public Health Engineering Department in Silchar subdivision, officials said.

Pradipta K Dey, Junior Engineer in the department, said the bodies of monkeys were found floating in a reservoir of the Katirail water supply plant.

"Forest officials have retrieved the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination. Though the exact reason for the simians death will be known after getting the autopsy report, it is suspected that some people might have poisoned the reservoir," he said.