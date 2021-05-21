13 Maoists Killed In Encounter With Police In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

At least 13 Maoists were killed in an encounter with Maharashtra Police's C-60 commandos in the forests of Gadchiroli district, a senior official said Friday morning.

The encounter began at 5.30 am in a forested area near Kotmi, where the Maoists had gathered for a meeting, Sandeep Patil, DIG (Gadchiroli) told news agency PTI.

"Based on specific inputs, the police party - comprising C-60 commandos - had launched a search operation in the forest," he said, adding that the rebels had spotted the police and opened fire.

The encounter lasted around an hour, after which the remaining rebels escaped into the surrounding vegetation, Ankit Goyal, Superintendent of Police (Gadchiroli), told PTI.

The bodies of the Maoists have been recovered and a search operation is ongoing, he added.

With input from PTI