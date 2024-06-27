13 Illegal Bars Razed In Maharashtra's Thane In Crackdown After Viral Drugs Video

Police personnel were deployed in large numbers at places where the drives were carried out

The Thane civic body and Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) on Thursday razed 13 illegal bars and over 30 paan shops, a day after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed action against joints selling intoxicating substances in the wake of the Pune bar case, officials said.

In Thane city, eight unauthorised bars and pubs and 31 paan shops were pulled down for operating without permission, the civic corporation said in a release. The drive will continue unabated, it said.

Similar action was carried out within the limits of neighbouring MBMC. Civic chief Rajesh Katkar said five illegal bars were demolished and more will face action on Friday.

In Kalyan, civic chief Indurani Jakhad directed corporation staff to act against illegal bars and pubs, officials said.

Police personnel were deployed in large numbers at places where the drives were carried out, said officials. Bulldozers and JCB machines were engaged in the operation, they said.

On Wednesday, CM Shinde directed the municipal and police commissioners of Thane and neighbouring Mira Bhayandar township to pull down and bulldoze all illegal bars and pubs as well as properties engaged in drug-related activities in their jurisdictions.

As per his directions, Thane Municipal Corporation Commissioner Saurabh Rao launched the demolition drive in the city, said a TMC official.

The CM has said that the consumption of narcotic drugs leaves a bad impact on the younger generation and to curb the menace, stringent measures need to be taken.

Earlier this week, the Pune Municipal Corporation started cracking down on unauthorised structures at pubs and bars in the city. The action was taken following timing-related violations at Liquid Leisure Lounge (L3) bar and alleged drug use at the establishment on Sunday.

The police have arrested eight persons, including an event organiser, and suspended four police personnel after the L3 pub was found operating beyond the permissible time limit. Besides, the state excise department has arrested half a dozen waiters of L3 for allegedly flouting norms related to serving of liquor.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)