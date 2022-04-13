13 Die After Consuming Poisonous Mushrooms In Assam

35 patients with mushroom poisoning were admitted in Assam hospital. (Representational)

As many as 13 people died in the last 2 days after consuming poisonous mushrooms in four districts of Upper Assam, Superintendent of Assam Medical College and Hospital Dr Prasanta Dihingia said today.

Dr Dihingia informed that all the victims of mushroom poisoning died at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) while undergoing treatment.

He said that 35 patients with mushroom poisoning from the upper Assam districts of Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar and Tinsukia were admitted at the Assam Medical College in the last five days, out of which 13 patients died in the past two days.

"Four deaths were reported on Monday, nine more deaths occurred on Tuesday. All the victims had consumed wild poisonous mushrooms at their homes mistaking it for the edible ones. After eating they developed nausea, started vomiting and suffered abdominal cramps".

Among the deaths, seven including a child were from Sonari area of Charaideo district, five from Barbaruah area of Dibrugarh district and one death from Sivasagar district. Most of the victims belonged to the tea garden community.

Dr Dihingia, "Every year people fall ill after consuming poisonous mushrooms. They are unable to identify the mushrooms. The poisonous mushrooms grow on wild".

