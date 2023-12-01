13 Bengaluru Schools Evacuated After Bomb Threat By Mail: Cops

So far, no explosives have been found.

Thirteen schools in Bengaluru received bomb threats Friday morning through email, police said. The email claimed that explosives had been planted on school premises.

Police were immediately notified and have been searching the schools for any suspicious objects.

So far, no explosives have been found.

In light of the bomb threat, one of the schools issued an advisory to parents.

"We are encountering an unexpected situation at school today. The school has received a security threat from unknown sources. As we hold the safety of our children at utmost priority, we have decided to disperse the students immediately," the advisory read.

Details to follow.