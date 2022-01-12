UP Reports 13,681 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths

One death each was reported from Kanpur, Hardoi and Sultanpur. (Representational)

Uttar Pradesh reported 13,681 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the tally of active cases in the state to 57,355, while three more fatalities pushed the deaths to 22,940, an official statement said.

In the past 24 hours, a maximum of 1,992 fresh cases were reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar followed by Lucknow which registered 2,181 cases while Meerut witnessed 1,250 new infections.

In this period (past 24 hours), 700 COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 16,90,226, the statement said.