13,000 Kg Drugs Recovered By Haryana Police In A Huge Operation

Around 1,300 kilograms of drugs were recovered during a 15-day-long police operation against drug traffickers, said Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday.

'Operation Dhwast' was launched by Haryana police on June 1 and continued till June 15 during which 354 people were also arrested.

Giving details of the recovery, Anil Vij said 6.28 kg heroin, 0.0088 kg morphine, 15.75 kg opium, 793.35 kg poppy husk, 8.1 kg poppy plants, 22.087 kg charas, 409.90 kg ganja and some other drugs were recovered.

The accused were arrested from various districts, including Ambala, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Faridabad, Fatehabad, Ambala Cantt, Gurugram, Hansi, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Mahendragarh and Nuh.

During the police operation, the maximum quantity of heroin was recovered from Gurugram, opium from Jhajjar, poppy husk from Sirsa, smack from Rohtak and ganja from Nuh, said Anil Vij.

Such operations will be launched by the Haryana Police in future so that the youth of the state can be saved from drugs, he added.

