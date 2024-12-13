13,000 Black Spots On Highways Identified To Reduce Road Accidents: Centre

Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, said on Friday that the government has identified 13,000 black spots on national highways to reduce road accidents.

The minister stated that these hazardous locations will be rectified by 2029, ensuring safe travel across the country. He shared this information during a press briefing held in New Delhi.

Earlier Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that over 1.78 lakh people are killed every year in road accidents and 60 per cent of them are in the age group of 18-34 years.

The government is working on rectifying these 13,000 black spots on priority. Mr Chaudhary highlighted that over the past decade, the central government has significantly expanded road, rail, and air connectivity, making travel smoother and more convenient for citizens.

He noted that this enhanced infrastructure has accelerated economic growth and improved basic facilities at the local level, benefiting the public directly.

Underlining the infrastructure advancements, he revealed that the national highway network has grown 1.6 times from 91,287 km in 2014 to 1,46,195 km by November 2024.

The Bharatmala Project, Phase I aims to construct 34,800 km of national highways, of which 26,425 km has been awarded, and 18,714 km has been completed. The length of High-Speed Corridors (HSC) increased significantly from 93 km in 2014 to 2,474 km in 2024.

The total length of four-lane or wider national highways surged from 18,300 km in 2014 to nearly 45,900 km in 2024, marking a 2.5-fold increase under the NDA government.

He said, "The national highway network has increased by 1.6 times. In 2014, the length of national highways was 91,287 km, which has expanded to 1,46,195 km by November 2024. Under the Bharatmala Project, Phase I aims to construct 34,800 km of national highways. Of this, work on 26,425 km has been awarded, and 18,714 km has been completed."

To further enhance transportation efficiency and promote seamless freight movement, the government has identified 35 strategic locations for development. Six multi-modal logistics park (MMLP) projects have been approved, while tenders for three additional parks are underway.

He also added, "The achievements in the transportation network over the past ten years highlight the Modi government's earnest efforts to make India a hub of connectivity, efficiency, and progress. The NDA government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is leaving no stone unturned in strengthening infrastructure".

These developments highlight the government's commitment to building world-class transportation infrastructure, boosting economic progress, and improving ease of living for citizens.

The minister emphasized the challenge of utilizing the remaining capital expenditure (capex) for the current fiscal year. As of the first seven months of the financial year, only 42 per cent of the allocated capex had been utilized. Finance ministry has allocated Rs 11.11 lakh crore in FY25 for capital expenditure.

The minister said that the unutilized funds would be deployed in the remaining months to meet the targets.

