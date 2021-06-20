124 Covid Cases In 24 Hours In Delhi As City Braces To Lift More Curbs

Delhi now has 2,091 active cases of the virus - lowest since March 11 (File)

Delhi today reported 124 cases of coronavirus in 24 hours - the lowest since February 16 - with seven deaths as the positivity rate dipped to 0.17 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. In this period, 72,670 samples were tested for the infection.

The number of fatalities logged in 24 hours remained below 10 for the second straight day today. The new fatalities have pushed the national capital's death count in the city to 24,914 and the death rate to 1.74%.

On Saturday, Delhi had recorded seven deaths due to the deadly virus, the lowest since April 1, and 135 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.18 per cent.

On April 1, the city had recorded nine deaths and 2,790 cases, the data stated.

Delhi now has 2,091 active cases of the virus - lowest since March 11 when the active cases stood at 2,020.

Currently, 600 Covid patients are in home isolation and the recovery rate jumped to 98.11% - highest since February 21 - with the discharge of 398 patients. 14,05,287 Covid patients have recovered so far in the national capital.

Delhi, which was put under lockdown in April to curb the devastating second wave of coronavirus, has today allowed the opening of bars from tomorrow and extended the timing for restaurants by two hours as part of the lifting of anti-Covid curbs. Public parks, gardens, golf clubs and outdoor yoga activities have also been allowed to reopen by the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Delhi saw one of the worst outbreaks of Covid over April and May with an explosion of cases. People died at homes and outside hospitals amid a huge shortage of beds, drugs and oxygen. Crematoriums and graveyards ran out of space.

(With inputs from PTI)