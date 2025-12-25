123-Year-Old Church, Muslim Caretaker: Gulmarg Celebrates White Christmas

On Christmas Day, St. Mary's Church stands out in the heart of a snow-covered Gulmarg. As the faithful queue to offer quiet prayers, the church represents the syncretic culture of Kashmir and demonstrates how religion can act as a binding force between communities.

Muzaffar Ahmad, a local Muslim, is the caretaker of the 123-year-old Victorian-style church. On Christmas Day, he is heartened to see visitors from diverse backgrounds filling the pews. He notes that many visitors are pleasantly surprised when they learn of his identity.

"When people hear that a Muslim is the caretaker of the church, they feel so happy," Muzaffar said. "It feels good that my service here is bringing people joy."

A large number of tourists have arrived to celebrate Christmas and the New Year

For many visitors, celebrating a "White Christmas" is a lifelong dream, and the serene setting of St. Mary's makes the experience fulfilling. "It's wonderful to have a white Christmas and so nice that we could come to church," said a visitor from Hyderabad. Another added, "It's the first time in my life I'm celebrating Christmas in the snow."

Gulmarg is currently draped in a thick white blanket. On this bright, sunny day, the light turns the snow on the ground and mountains into a golden carpet. Long icicles hang from the church's steep green roof, a result of sub-zero overnight temperatures.

A large number of tourists have arrived to celebrate Christmas and the New Year in this "winter wonderland." Hotels are fully booked through next week. On the nearby slopes, people from across the country have arrived to learn skiing. For locals who earn their living through winter sports and tourism, the influx of visitors is as festive as the holiday itself.

Gulmarg remains India's premier ski destination. This recent snowfall arrived at the start of Chillai Kalan-the harshest 40-day period of winter-providing the perfect timing for the snow to settle. While the cover is not yet deep enough for professional skiing, the atmosphere is electric.

At the Gulmarg Gondola, Asia's highest cable car, long queues of tourists wait for a dream ride. The ascent offers a panoramic view of snow-capped peaks as the cabins pass over a vast, frozen pine forest.