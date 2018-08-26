120 Kg Of Spurious Paneer Seized In Punjab's Phagwara

The paneer was supplied to Phagwara from Gurdaspur, the statement said

As the Punjab government's campaign against adulterated food items continues, a food safety team seized 120 kg of spurious "paneer" (cottage cheese) from Phagwara today.

The team, headed by Harjot Pal Singh, Assistant Commissioner, Food, Kapurthala, along with Food Safety Officer Satnam Singh, seized the spurious paneer, weighing about 120 kg, during a checking drive.

An official release said the residence-cum-business place of a food trade operator dealing in milk products was searched and the spurious paneer was seized.

The paneer was supplied to Phagwara from Gurdaspur, it added.

The entire stock of paneer was seized after taking two samples of it, which were sent for an analysis to the State Food Laboratory at Kharar, the release said.

Over the last fortnight, food safety teams have raided several places across the state and unearthed huge quantities of adulterated milk and milk products.