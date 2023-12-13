12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Abandoned Bomb Explodes In UP

The boy, as well as the buffalo with him, were killed on the spot, the SP said. (Representational)

A 12-year-old boy was killed on Wednesday when an abandoned army bomb lying in the firing range near Shahpur Gada village went off, police said.

Hanif, who lived near the the army firing range, had gone to the forest to graze his buffalo where he found a missing army bomb and picked it, SP Dehat Sagar Jain told PTI.

The bomb exploded when he tried to take out the brass and started hitting the bomb with a heavy object, the SP said.

The boy, as well as the buffalo with him, were killed on the spot, the SP said.

Hanif's body has been sent for a post mortem examination, he said.

