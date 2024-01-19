Bodies Of 12 Gujarat Students, 2 Teachers Recovered Day After Boat Tragedy

There were 27 persons on board - 23 students and four teachers

Twelve students and two teachers drowned after a boat overturned in a lake on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat on Thursday, officials said.

The students of the New Sunrise School were on a picnic when the tragedy occurred at Harni lake in the afternoon.

The visit was organised by the school.

There were 27 persons on board - 23 students and four teachers - when the tragedy occurred.

The boat was carrying much more than its capacity and also no life jackets were provided by the operator, it's learnt.

A case has been registered against 18 people for the negligence and three people have been detained so far, officials said.

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to families of those who died.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the tragedy. "The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the PM said on X - earlier known as Twitter.