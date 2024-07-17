12 Maoists Killed In 6-Hour Encounter In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

Several automatic weapons were also recovered.

New Delhi:

Twelve Maoists were killed in a six-hour-long encounter with the police today in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. Several automatic weapons were also recovered.

