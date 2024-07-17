12 Maoists Killed In 6-Hour Encounter In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

New Delhi: Twelve Maoists were killed in a six-hour-long encounter with the police today in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. Several automatic weapons were also recovered.PromotedListen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.comAlso ReadThief Returns Valuables After Realising House Belonged To Renowned PoetMan Drugs, Robs Fellow Passenger In Maharashtra Bus, Arrested In UPKidnapped For Ransom, Boy Rescued Within Hours; Neighbour Among 3 ArrestedTrack Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world. Watch Live News:Follow Us:Maoists killedMaoists killed in GadchiroliMaharashtra Police