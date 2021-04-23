13 Covid Patients In ICU Killed In Maharashtra Hospital Fire

Maharashtra Hospital Fire: Officials said at least 12 patients had died.

At least 13 coronavirus patients - admitted to the intensive care unit - have died in a fire at a hospital in Maharashtra's Virar, about 70 km from state capital Mumbai.

The fire broke out late at night at Vijay Vallabh Hospital, triggering chaos and panic among patients and medical staff. "Around 90 patients were admitted at the hospital at the time of the incident," Dilip Shah, CEO, Vijay Vallabh hospital, told reporters.

The incident comes as Maharashtra battles the second wave of coronavirus and witnesses an unprecedented surge in infections.

"I got a call at around 3 am from a friend whose mother-in-law was admitted to the hospital. As I reached, I saw fire engines outside the hospital. The intensive care unit at the second floor was engulfed in smoke. Only two nurses were there, couldn't see a doctor. It took firefighters about half an hour to put out the flames. We could see eight-ten bodies there," Avinash Patil, an eyewitness told the reporters.

Other patients are expected to be shifted to other hospitals, as per protocols.

Maharashtra was stuck by another tragedy on Wednesday when 24 Covid patients died in Nashik after an oxygen tanker leaked outside a hospital, disrupting supply to patients for around 30 minutes.