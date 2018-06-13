12 Chinkaras Die In Jaisalmer Due To Thirst And Hunger The animals reportedly died due to thirst and hunger and their bodies were strewn across the village in a radius of around 35 km.

Share EMAIL PRINT The bodies were sent to a government veterinary hospital. (Representational) Jaipur: Carcasses of 12 Chinkaras, a protected animal, were today found in Bhadaria village in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said.



The animals reportedly died due to thirst and hunger and their bodies were strewn across the village in a radius of around 35 km, they added.



The bodies were sent to a government veterinary hospital, assistant sub-inspector at Lathi police station, Damra Ram said.



Forest ranger Prakash Singh said veterinary doctors conducted a post-mortem and as per preliminary probe, the deer probably died of hunger and thirst.



The matter was being further investigated, Mr Singh added.



Chinkara (Indian gazelle) is included in the endangered species list.







Carcasses of 12 Chinkaras, a protected animal, were today found in Bhadaria village in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said.The animals reportedly died due to thirst and hunger and their bodies were strewn across the village in a radius of around 35 km, they added.The bodies were sent to a government veterinary hospital, assistant sub-inspector at Lathi police station, Damra Ram said.Forest ranger Prakash Singh said veterinary doctors conducted a post-mortem and as per preliminary probe, the deer probably died of hunger and thirst.The matter was being further investigated, Mr Singh added. Chinkara (Indian gazelle) is included in the endangered species list. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter