12 Bangladeshis Arrested In Maharashtra For Staying Without Valid Papers

The Anti-Terrorism Cell arrested Bangladeshi nationals from Maharashtra's Palghar.

Twelve Bangladeshi nationals, including nine women, have been arrested from Maharashtra by Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC), for staying illegally in India without any valid documents. The ATC arrested them on Monday from Palghar district.

Mansingh Patil, Assistant Police Inspector of the ATC said that they had received information that the 12 Bangladeshi nationals were staying illegally in Boisar area.

Officials said they did not have any valid documents. A case has been registered against them and further investigation is on.

