12,881 Coronavirus Cases In India In Biggest 24-Hour Jump

Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases have been rising in India, though recovery rate has improved

India has reported 12,881 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours in the biggest one-day spike. Government data shows the highly infectious disease has claimed 334 lives in the last 24 hours. India has so far reported 3,66,946 coronavirus cases, of which 1,94,325 have recovered; the recovery rate is 52.95 per cent. A total of 12,237 have died till now. The samples of 62,49,668 people have been tested across the country. At least 1,65,412 were tested on Wednesday and 7.78 per cent of them were found positive.