112: India's New All-In-One Emergency Helpline Number Launched

Home Minister Rajnath Singh launched helpline number 112.

A single emergency helpline number "112" was launched in 16 states and Union Territories today. The emergency services were earlier launched in Himachal Pradesh and Nagaland.



112 would provide immediate assistance to services like police (100), fire (101), health (108), women safety (1090) and child protection. The emergency number will gradually be extended to other states as well. The single number for emergency services is similar to ''911'' in the United States.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh, while launching the emergency number, said, the central government is committed to the safety of citizens, particularly women, for whom laws were changed to ensure the guilty is punished in a time-bound manner.



"The helpline number ''112'' will be activated across the country by next year and anyone in distress can reach the helpline by pressing a single key of phones which will be pre-programmed," Mr Singh said.

States where 112 emergency number has been launched:

The 16 states and Union Territories are Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Andaman, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Jammu and Kashmir.

Panic call feature on 112 emergency helpline:



There is another unique feature of this helpline. On smart phones, you can press power button three times quickly to activate panic call to Emergency Response Centre (ERC). On normal phones, long press ''5 or ''9'' to activate panic call.



Emergency complaints online:



The emergency services can also be accessed online by logging on to Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) website. On the ERSS website, you can either send an emergency email or send SOS alert to Emergency Report Centre (ERC).



People can also log onto the ERSS website for the respective state and send an emergency email or SOS alert to state ERC. They can use ''112'' India mobile app, which is available free on Google Play Store and Apple Store.

"112 India" mobile app's "SHOUT" feature alerts registered volunteers close to the victim for immediate assistance.

"112 India" emergency helpline mobile app:



A "112 India" mobile app by the Ministry of Home Affairs was also be launched on Google Playstore and Apple store. For women and children, "112 India" mobile app provides a special ''SHOUT'' feature which alerts registered volunteers close to the victim for immediate assistance.

Launch of Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences (ITSSO)



Apart from launching the Emergency Response Support System, the home minister also kicked off, the Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences and the safe city implementation monitoring portal.



The Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences is meant for law enforcement agencies in the country.



The system is an online module available to law enforcement agencies at all levels - national, state, district and police station - and allows the state to undertake real-time monitoring and management for completion of investigation in rape cases in two months.



It leverages the existing Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) data base, which covers nearly 15,000 police stations in the country.



The Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences (ITSSO) would greatly strengthen the ability of states for analytics and prognosis for timely investigation and prosecution in rape cases.



The home minister said safe city implementation monitoring portal will instill a sense of security in women in metro cities.



"The government has identified eight cities for implementation of safe city projects in first phase at a cost of Rs 2,919 crore. The cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai. The projects are funded under Nirbhaya Fund scheme," he said.