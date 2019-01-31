11-Year-Old Moves Court Seeking Ban On PUBG, Says Promotes Violence

PUBG is an online game where 2 or more online partners play on the backdrop of a battlefield.

An eleven-year-old boy moved the Bombay High Court on Thursday seeking a ban on popular mobile game ''PUBG''.

Ahad Nizam, who filed the public interest litigation through his mother, said the game promotes violence, aggression and cyber-bullying.

The court should direct the Maharashtra government to ban it, the PIL said.

"The petition has also sought a direction to the central government to form an Online Ethics Review Committee for periodical checking of such violence-oriented online content," petitioner's lawyer Tanveer Nizam said.

It is likely to come up for hearing before a division bench headed by Chief Justice N H Patil.

Incidentally, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had referred to the craze for this game during his interaction with students and parents about exam stress a few days back.