11 Polling Party Officials Injured In Road Accident In Uttar Pradesh

Polling in Robertsganj, Uttar Pradesh, will take place in the final phase today.

Eleven members of a polling party were injured when the bus in which they were travelling overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra on Saturday, the police said.

The bus carrying around 24 officials, who were on their way to report for duty, lost control and turned turtle near Belgadi village.

The injured, including two women, were rushed to the Chopan community health centre from where five were referred to the district hospital, the police said.

Polling on the Robertsganj Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh will take place in the seventh and final phase of the ongoing general elections on Sunday.

