11 Killed In Road Accident In Jammu and Kashmir, 5-year-old lone survivor

A vehicle carrying pilgrims to a temple, skidded off the road and fell into the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, today killing 11 people with a five-year-old child being the only survivor, police said.

According to reports, the passengers were returning from Machail pilgrimage in the area.

"A vehicle carrying pilgrims to the Machail Mata temple rolled down and fell into the Chenab river, around 28 km from Kishtwar, in the Padder belt area today," Jammu and Kashmir DGP Shesh Paul Vaid told PTI.

During the rescue operation, a total of 11 dead bodies have been recovered from accident spot. The only survivor is a five-year-old child, he said, adding that the child is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The description of the vehicle and the gender of the child are yet to be known.

SP Vaid tweeted,

Another major accident in Kishtwar, a vehicle carrying Yatries to Machail Mata rolled down in river Chenab 28 kilometres from Kishtwar towards Padder, 5 yrs child lone survivor,about dozen feared dead. — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) August 21, 2018

This is second accident in the area in last 24 hours. On Monday seven persons, including a policeman were killed in another road accident, 12 others injured after two vehicles came under a landslide in the district. The incident took place at Kulligad on the Doda-Kishtwar road.