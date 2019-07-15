11 Killed, 6 Injured After Speeding Truck Hits Auto-Rickshaw In Gujarat

Three children were among the 11 people who were killed.

Eleven people including three children were killed and six others injured in a road accident near Bhuj in Gujarat's Kutch district today, the police said.

The accident happened on the Bhuj-Nakhatrana highway near a village in Bhuj when a speeding truck hit an auto rickshaw and a motorcycle while trying to overtake another vehicle, police said.

The victims, most of them daily wage workers from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, were returning home after a temple visit.

"Five men, three women and three children died and six others were injured. All of them were travelling in the auto rickshaw and the motorcycle. The driver of the truck fled the spot and efforts are on to arrest him," a police officer said.

