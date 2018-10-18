11 Indian Fishermen Caught By Pakistan: Indian Coast Guard

The Pakistani forces also seized the boat of the 11 Indian fishermen, the ICG said. (Representational)

Eleven Indian fishermen were on Wednesday captured by the Pakistani maritime forces in the Arabian Sea but 19 others were saved, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said.

The Pakistani forces also seized the boat of the 11 Indian fishermen, the ICG said, adding it is in touch with its counterparts for release of the captured fishermen and the boat.

The ICG said a Pakistan maritime surveillance ship 'Basol' "apprehended" Indian fishing boat 'Khuda Dost Ka Karam', registered at Okha in Gujarat, with 11 fishermen at the "mutually-agreed 'No Fishing Zone (NFZ)'.

In a press statement, the Coast Guard added that it "averted apprehension" of two other Indian fishing boats by the "Pakistan entities".

It said it was alerted during the patrolling near the International Maritime Boundary Line after intercepting a VHF (very high frequency) communication.

"The Pakistani warship was chasing Indian fishing boats reportedly operating in Pakistan waters," the ICG said.

"ICGS Rajratan is a Fast Patrol Vessel based at Porbandar, operating in the area for maritime surveillance. It intercepted two Indian fishing boats namely Mayshab Maa and Safina Al Tahiri, both registered at Okha (in Devbhoomi Dwarka district). There were total 19 fishermen on board," it said.