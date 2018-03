11 Convicted In Jharkhand In Cow Vigilantism Murder Case The incident happened near Juharkhand's Bajartand village in Ramgarh district in June last year.

Alimuddin died in hospital after the attack by cow vigilante Ranchi: Eleven people have been convicted by a trial court in Jharkhand over the killing of a man by self-styled cow vigilantes last year. The man was beaten to death and his car set on fire on suspicion of carrying beef.



Alimuddin, also known as Asgar Ansari,



