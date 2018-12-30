11 Arrested After Policeman Killed By Stone-Throwing Mob In UP's Ghazipur

Cop killing in Ghazipur: The protesters, the police said, belonged to the Nishad community

Eleven people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a police officer yesterday by a stone-throwing mob in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. Two others have been detained for questioning and the First Information Report in the case names 32 persons, the police said. The officer, Suresh Vats, was on duty for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Ghazipur and was on his way back when he was attacked by a mob of protesters. He died on the spot, one of the policemen present at the time, said.

The protesters, the police said, belonged to the Nishad community, which was demanding a bigger quota in jobs and education.

Party chief Sanjay Kumar Nishad, however, has denied any involvement of their workers. The Nishads, a community living largely in eastern Uttar Pradesh, have been given the status of Other Backward Castes.

Surest Vats was the second police officer in the state killed by protesters. On December 3, inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was shot dead in Bulandshahr after a mob went berserk after carcasses of several cows were found in the outskirts of a village.Before shooting him, the attackers had had used stones, sticks and even an axe on him.

But investigation in the case taken time. The police arrested the man, who they claim pulled the trigger, just two days ago. The man, Prashant Natt, used to drive a cab in Delhi, the police said.

Today, the son of Mr Vats questioned what could be expected of the police if they are unable to protect their own.

"What will we do with compensation now? Earlier, similar incident took place in Bulandshahr," said VP Singh, son of Suresh Vats.