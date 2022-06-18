1000 Kg Ganja Seized From 2 Trucks Along Assam-Tripura Border, 1 Arrested

Police said that further investigation is underway. (Representational)

1003 kg of ganja was seized by police on Friday from more than from two dumper trucks in Assam's Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border.

According to the police, both the dumper trucks were coming from Tripura.

Niranjan Das, I/C of the Churaibari police watch post said, "The police team had stopped two dumper trucks at the Churaibari area along the Assam-Tripura border which were coming from Tripura."

"During checking, we found a secret chamber inside one dumper truck. While we moved towards to check the second dumper truck the driver fled from the area. We recovered 763 packets of ganja from one truck. We recovered a total of 1003 kg of ganja from both vehicles," Mr Das said.

Police have also apprehended one truck driver identified as Liton Sarkar.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

