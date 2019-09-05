100-Feet National Flag To Be Put Up In 38 Railway Stations In North East

Such flags have already been installed at Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri railway stations.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to install national flags atop 100 feet tall poles at 38 major stations across the zone during the current financial year, an official said in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The "monumental flags" are being installed as per directives of the Railway Board to improve the aesthetics of the stations and to impart a sense of nationalism and patriotism among the passengers, NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Subhanan Chanda said.

The NFR will erect the 100 feet tall flag poles at stations located in the state capital, district headquarters, places of historical or tourist importance across the zone.

The NFR has identified 38 stations in five divisions for installing the flags - seven stations in Katihar division, four in Alipurduar, 10 in Rangiya, 12 in Lumding and five in Tinsukia division, the official said.

These locations are selected considering availability of space, good visibility and other safety and security measures, Mr Chanda added.

The 38 stations include Katihar Jn, Kishanganj, Darjeeling, Purnea Jn, New Coochbehar, Alipurduar Jn, Kokrajhar, New Bongaigaon, Barpeta Road, Goalpara Town, North Lakhimpur, Naharlagun, Kamakhya, Agartala, Udaipur, Dimapur, Silchar, Karimganj, New Haflong, New Tinsukia Jn, Dibrugarh and Jorhat Town.

