'100% Applies To Puducherry': Congress To Kiran Bedi After Delhi Verdict

V Narayanasamy has accused Kiran Bedi of repeatedly undermining his government (File)

As the Supreme Court today said the Lieutenant Governor is not the boss of Delhi and the real power must lie with the elected government, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s victory also resonated with the Congress government in Puducherry. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, engaged in a running feud with Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, said the top court verdict would "100 per cent apply to Puducherry".

"Hope Lt Governor Kiran Bedi mends her ways. She often mocks at elected representatives," said the ruling Congress in the union territory located near Chennai.

Kiran Bedi, a former police officer, and Mr Narayanasamy, have been in constant conflict in the past two years, mirroring the AAP-Lt Governor row in Delhi.

Mr Narayanasamy has accused Ms Bedi of repeatedly undermining his government, blocking his decisions and overruling him.

"I've been reiterating that the Lt Governor should act on the advice of the cabinet. I have repeatedly underscored LG can't hold meetings with officials. The Supreme Court verdict vindicates our stand all along. LG can't be a stumbling block to the cabinet's development programmes," said Mr Narayanasamy.

The veteran Congress leader warned that he would file a contempt petition if Lt Governor Bedi failed to act in keeping with the Supreme Court verdict.

"I welcome the verdict, and it is totally applicable for the government of Puducherry, which is also a union territory," the Chief Minister told reporters.

"Whoever functions contrary to the judgment now delivered by the top court would face serious action. I myself would file contempt petition against those failing to act in consonance with the Supreme Court verdict," he said.

AAP may be on same side as the Congress in this verdict but it criticised the party.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha called the Congress a "hypocritical party" as it had constantly blamed Kiran Bedi but "never supported AAP when it questioned the LG's role".

Ruling on the AAP's petition challenging a High Court order, the Supreme Court today said: "states should enjoy freedom without unsolicited interference from the centre...popular will cannot be allowed to lose its purpose."