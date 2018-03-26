High Drama At Puducherry Assembly, Marshals Bar Entry To 3 Lawmakers

In June, the Centre nominated Puducherry BJP president V Saminathan, party treasurer KG Shankar and S Selva Ganapathy, who is linked to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological mentor of the BJP - to the House. The ruling Congress was up in arms, with Chief Minister V Narayanasamy describing the nomination as "a backdoor entry by the BJP which could not win a single seat".
The BJP has no representation in the 30-member assembly, where the Congress has 15 members, AINRC 8, AIADMK 4 and DMK 2 members and there is one Independent member.
As Speaker V Vaithilingam sought clarifications about the appointment from the Union Home Ministry, the three leaders were administered oath by Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi.
Later, the Madras High Court upheld the appointments, saying while the Puducherry government traditionally forwards nominees via the administrator, there is a clear provision for the Centre to nominate legislators for Union Territories. The court also ruled that the Speaker cannot examine the validity of those nominated to the house.
Speaker Vaithilingam, who, last year claimed to have "sky high powers", has now approached the Supreme Court, challenging the High Court order. The case will be heard next week.
In his letter refusing entry to the nominated lawmakers in November 2017, the Speaker said had said the high court had not followed the "principles of natural justice". "The order of the Hon'ble High Court has been passed without hearing me. As such there is infirmity and lacking constitutional clarity in the order of the Hon'ble High Court," the letter read.
The three lawmakers are likely to move court. V Saminathan said, "This is contempt of court by the Speaker, who has been saying he would abide by the court order over the last nine months".
The government of Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has also been entangled in a turf war with the Lieutenant Governor, who is a central appointee. In June last year, the assembly had unanimously adopted a resolution that sought to curb the powers of the Lieutenant Governor.