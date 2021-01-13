10 Things To Know About The Tejas Light Combat Aircraft

The Tejas Mk-1A Light Combat Aircraft is an indigenously designed and manufactured fourth-generation fighter with critical operational capabilities that include an Active Electronically-Scanned Array (AESA) radar, an Electronic Warfare (EW) suite, and is capable of air-to-air refuelling (AAR).

It is India's first self-made fighter jet and received the final operational clearance for induction into the air force as a fully-weaponised fighter jet in February 2019.

The final operational clearance or FOC aircraft of Tejas has several additional capabilities compared to the initial operational clearance or IOC aircraft - the primary one being a more advanced missile capability with a significantly enhanced range.

The indigenously-developed aircraft has been manufactured at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) for the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy.

Tejas is a fully-weaponised light fighter with a single engine.

Although a lightweight aircraft with a short range, Tejas aircraft can carry the same array of modern weapons that bigger warplanes carry, from precision guided and standoff weaponry to long-range 'beyond visual range' missiles that can take down enemy planes from a safe distance.

Tejas has many advanced features like: Beyond Visual Range Missile capabilities, Air-to-Air Refuelling and Air-to-Ground weapons.

The military aviation regulator had given the initial operational clearance or IOC to LCA Tejas in 2013 and inducted it into the Indian Air Force's 45 Squadron in July 2016 to prepare for combat readiness.

In May last year, the Air Force operationalised its second squadron of home-made Tejas fighter jets, assigning them to its No 18 Squadron - the 'Flying Bullets' - based at Sulur near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. The squadron was equipped with fourth generation Mk1 Tejas LCA aircraft.