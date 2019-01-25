10 Things To Know About Pranab Mukherjee, Bharat Ratna Awardee

After Indira Gandhi's death in 1984, Pranab Mukherjee had a fallout with the Congress leadership

New Delhi: Former president Pranab Mukherjee has been awarded the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, by President Ram Nath Kovind. Along with him, social activist Nanaji Deshmukh and music maestro Bhupen Hazarika have also received the Bharat Ratna posthumously. Calling Mr Mukherjee "an outstanding statesman" PM Modi congratulated him on Twitter. Pranab Mukherjee, who was a Congress man for nearly five decades, is often known as the prime minister India never had. He held charge of top ministries including finance, external affairs and defence.