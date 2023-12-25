10-Month-Old Among 3 Burnt Alive After Fire In Hut In Himachal

The incident occurred around 12.30 am on Sunday. (Representational)

Three people, including two children, were charred to death in a blaze that broke out in a hutment at the Kailua village of Himachal Pradesh's Una district, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred around 12.30 am on Sunday.

Among the victims are Sumitra Devi (25) and her nine-month-old son Ankit. A five-year-old girl, identified as Naina, was also killed. All three were natives of Uttar Pradesh, the officials said.

Sumitra Devi's husband Vijay Shankar, who suffered serious burn injuries, has been taken to PGI, Chandigarh. The cause of the fire is still not known, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre.

In another incident, three houses were destroyed in a fire that broke out in the Chakmoh village of Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, officials said on Monday. However, no casualties were reported in the blaze.

Properties worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed and the homes of three families destroyed in the fire that started late on Sunday in the Badsar area, they said.

Local MLA Indradutt Lakhanpal reached the spot and assured all possible assistance from the government to the three families.

