The scene from the accident site in Mysuru

Ten people, including two children, were crushed to death when a car and a bus collided in Karnataka, said police.

The incident was reported from Tnarsinghpura near Mysuru.

One of the occupants of the Innova car survived and is under treatment.

Visuals from the scene showed the badly mangled car with bodies stuck inside it.

The police are at the accident site.