10 Key Features Of Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor

The project is being implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 8,300 crore. It will reduce the distance between Delhi and Dehradun by 25 km. The travel time will be reduced by three-and-a-half hours as vehicles will be allowed to move at a speed of up to 100 km per hour on the highway.

The expressway will be the first in Asia to have a 12-km-long wildlife elevated corridor, which will allow unrestricted passage for wild animals.

Several other animal passes have been planned on the highway in Uttarakhand, including a 340-metre tunnel near Dehradun.

The highway will have seven major interchanges, connecting Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Yamunanagar, Baghpat, Meerut, and Baraut.

It will operate on the closed toll mechanism so that commuters pay a toll for only the distance they travel on the highway. Wayside amenities have been planned at every 25-30 km.

The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridorwill have arrangements for rainwater harvesting every 500 metres. There will be more than 400 water recharge points spread along the route.

The government also plans to build a greenfield alignment project from this corridor at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore.

The alignment will connect Halgoa, Saharanpur, Bahadrabad, and Haridwar and cut down travel time between Delhi and Haridwar.

The highway will start at Akshardham Temple in Delhi and end in Dehradun, passing through districts of Baghpat, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.