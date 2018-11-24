25 Dead After Bus Falls Into Canal In Karnataka's Mandya

Mandya Bus Accident: Locals used roped to try and pull the bus out from the canal.

Twenty five people died after a bus fell into a canal in south Karnataka this afternoon. Authorities fear the number of people who have died could be higher. Around 30 to 35 people were travelling in the private bus. Among the dead are women and a child.

The accident took place in Mandya, 105 km from Bengaluru.

The bus fell into the canal after the driver lost control, the police said. Many passengers could not escape from the bus as it fell to its side, trapping the doors on the floor of the canal. The bus soon submerged.

Farmers working in nearby fields started rescue work immediately and rescued a few passengers.

Visuals from the site of the accident showed locals using ropes to try and pull the bus out from the water body. The bodies of the victims were pulled out and laid out on the ground.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy instructed the minister in charge of Mandya and the district collector to reach the site as soon as possible and start relief operation.