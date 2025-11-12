10 Deer Killed By Stray Dogs At Newly Opened Kerala Zoo

A major security lapse was reported at Kerala's newly inaugurated Puthur Zoological Park in Thrissur, where at least 10 deer were killed by stray dogs. The incident has raised serious questions about the readiness and safety protocols at the zoo, which opened less than a month ago.

A team led by wildlife expert Dr Arun Zacharia reached the park on Tuesday to carry out an inspection and initiate a detailed inquiry.

Officials said the exact cause of death would be confirmed after post-mortem examinations are completed.

Zoo Director Nagaraj declined to comment when contacted.

The Puthur Zoological Park had recently opened advance registration for visitors. At present, entry is limited to school and college groups, with the public opening date yet to be announced.

Spread across 336 acres, the Thrissur Zoological Park at Puthur is billed as Asia's second-largest zoological park and India's first "designer zoo."

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the facility on October 28. The park is designed to accommodate 534 animals from 80 species in 23 open, naturalistic enclosures. Animals from the existing Thrissur Zoo are being shifted in phases to the new campus.

Despite repeated requests, authorities have refused to share the CCTV visuals related to the incident at the zoo.