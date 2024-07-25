10 Dead Due To Chandipura Virus In Gujarat, 23 Positive Cases Detected

Additional Director of the Gujarat Health Department Nilam Patel said that a total of 23 positive cases of Chandipura virus have been detected across the state till July 24 and 10 deaths have been confirmed due to the virus.

Nilam Patel, Additional Director (Public Health) of the State Health Department said, "23 positive cases of Chandipura virus have been confirmed with a total of 121 cases based on symptoms have been reported across the state, till July 24, 6 of these cases are from out of Gujarat - 3 from Rajasthan, 2 from MP and 1 from Maharashtra. We have prepared all doctors and field staff due to which surveillance is going well. Overall, 40 deaths have occurred so far - of these 10 are confirmed cases of Chandipura."

He further said that patients are being admitted to hospitals for early diagnosis so that mortality rate could be reduced.

"Chief Minister held a meeting and it was decided that in villages wherever there are weak houses, the disease spreads through sandflies and dusting with Malathion powder can kill sandflies. In more than 4,300 villages Malathion powder dusting has been done in mud houses. In 2 lakh houses, Malathion powder has been sprayed. In more than 1000 villages intra-residual spraying has been done. Surveillance has been strengthened," he further said.

He further said that in Gujarat there is Biotechnology research centre where testing facilities have been provided.

"23 cases of Chandipura virus have been confirmed in the state till now, 41 patients have been admitted," he added.

Chandipura Virus (CHPV) is a member of Rhabdoviridae family known to cause sporadic cases and outbreaks in western, central, and southern parts of the Country, especially during the monsoon season. It is transmitted by vectors such as sand flies and ticks.

It is to be noted that vector control, hygiene, and awareness are the only measures available against the disease. The disease affects mostly children under 15 years of age and can be present with a febrile illness that may in some cases result in death. Although there is no specific treatment available for CHPV and management is symptomatic, timely referral of suspected AES cases to designated facilities can improve outcomes.

Since early June 2024, cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) have been reported in children under 15 years of age in Gujarat.

As of July 20, 2024, a total of 78 AES cases have been reported, with 75 from 21 districts/corporations in Gujarat, 2 from Rajasthan, and 1 from Madhya Pradesh. Of these, 28 cases have resulted in death.

Among the 76 samples tested at NIV Pune, 9 have been confirmed positive for Chandipura Virus (CHPV). All 9 CHPV-positive cases and 5 associated deaths are from Gujarat.

